Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Kelly Kraft in the second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kelly Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Kraft's 172 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.
