Keith Mitchell hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Keith Mitchell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Mitchell hit his tee shot 317 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Mitchell had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to even for the round.