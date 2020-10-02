  • Keegan Bradley shoots 7-under 65 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley carded a 7-under 65 to lead J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman by two shots.
    Round Recaps

    Keegan Bradley shoots 65 to lead at Sanderson Farms

