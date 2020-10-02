In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Bradley's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Bradley had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bradley's 103 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Bradley's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bradley chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Bradley had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 7 under for the round.