K.J. Choi shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
K.J. Choi hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round in 139th at 5 over; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Sergio Garcia, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Choi's tee shot went 223 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Choi's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Choi to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Choi had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Choi to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.
