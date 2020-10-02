-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman, Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Martin Laird, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Bramlett chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
