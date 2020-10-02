-
Jonathan Byrd putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Byrd finished his round tied for 136th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Jonathan Byrd hit an approach shot from 104 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Byrd chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
