-
-
Jimmy Walker shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third, Walker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Walker tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 5 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.