Jim Herman shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jim Herman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 87th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 third, Herman chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Herman's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Herman tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 2 over for the round.
