Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Vegas finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Jhonattan Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jhonattan Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Vegas hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved Vegas to 2 over for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Vegas hit his 87 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Vegas chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even for the round.