Jay McLuen shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Jay McLuen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McLuen finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman, Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Martin Laird, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, McLuen's 122 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLuen to 1 under for the round.
On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McLuen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLuen to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McLuen's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
McLuen got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McLuen to even-par for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, McLuen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLuen to 1 under for the round.
