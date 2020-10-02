-
Jason Dufner shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Dufner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Dufner chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
