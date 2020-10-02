-
Jamie Lovemark shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jamie Lovemark hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 122nd at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Lovemark had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lovemark chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Lovemark's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
