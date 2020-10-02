In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Charley Hoffman; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

Poston got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 over for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Poston chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Poston hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Poston chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 4 under for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Poston chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Poston to 5 under for the round.