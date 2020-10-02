-
J.J. Spaun shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 55th at 2 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Spaun hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Spaun suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spaun at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Spaun had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
