J.B. Holmes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 18th at 5 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Corey Conners, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 8th at 7 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 third, Holmes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Holmes's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Holmes hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 11th. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 168-yard par-3 13th, Holmes missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to 3 under for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Holmes chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.