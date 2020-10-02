Isaiah Jackson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Jackson finished his round tied for 89th at even par; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Charley Hoffman, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, Jackson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jackson to 1 over for the round.

Jackson missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Jackson to even for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Jackson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jackson to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Jackson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jackson to even-par for the round.

Jackson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jackson to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Jackson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Jackson hit an approach shot from 266 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jackson to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Jackson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jackson to 2 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Jackson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jackson to 1 under for the round.