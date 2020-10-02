In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hunter Mahan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his day in 139th at 6 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Mahan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mahan's 134 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mahan to even-par for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Mahan's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Mahan reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Mahan at even for the round.

Mahan got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved Mahan to 2 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Mahan's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 37 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Mahan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mahan to 5 over for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Mahan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Mahan to 6 over for the round.