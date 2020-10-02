Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 110th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a 296 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Swafford chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Swafford had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Swafford's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

Swafford got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 under for the round.