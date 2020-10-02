-
Henrik Stenson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Highlights
Henrik Stenson drives par-4 green to set up birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Stenson lands his 310-yard tee shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 15th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 90th at even par; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kristoffer Ventura is in 2nd at 9 under; and Denny McCarthy, Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Stenson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stenson at 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Stenson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.
Stenson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stenson to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stenson's 107 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.
