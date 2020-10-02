Henrik Norlander hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Norlander finished his round tied for 19th at 5 under; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Sergio Garcia, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Henrik Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 224 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Norlander chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.