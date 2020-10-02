-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
