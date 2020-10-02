-
Greg Chalmers shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Greg Chalmers hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 130th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 9 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Chalmers to 1 over for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Chalmers had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 3 over for the round.
Chalmers got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chalmers to 4 over for the round.
