-
-
Grayson Murray shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Grayson Murray hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Murray had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Murray chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 3 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 2 under for the round.
Murray got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.