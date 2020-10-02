Fabián Gómez hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 7th at 7 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Gómez's tee shot went 185 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Gómez missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Gómez chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Gómez had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Gómez suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Gómez at 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Gómez's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 1 under for the round.