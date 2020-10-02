-
Emiliano Grillo finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo sinks a 21-foot eagle on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 21-foot eagle putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Grillo got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 2 over for the round.
