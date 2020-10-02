-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Dylan Frittelli hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 118th at 2 over; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 11 under; Sebastián Muñoz, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Sergio Garcia, Peter Malnati, and Chris Kirk are tied for 7th at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 10th green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Frittelli hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
