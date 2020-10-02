In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doug Ghim hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Charley Hoffman, Anirban Lahiri, Keegan Bradley, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Martin Laird, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 7th at 8 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 third, Ghim chipped in his third shot from 100 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green fourth, Ghim suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Ghim hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ghim hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Ghim got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Ghim to 2 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ghim chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.