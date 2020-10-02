-
Doc Redman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman sinks a 43-foot birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Doc Redman makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doc Redman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 36th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
Redman got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Redman's 123 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Redman's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
