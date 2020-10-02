-
Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy nearly holes out for eagle at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hits his 189-yard approach to 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 2nd at 9 under with Kristoffer Ventura; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 first, Denny McCarthy's 114 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 77 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.
