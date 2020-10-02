Davis Riley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 100th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Riley's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Riley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 2 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Riley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Riley to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Riley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.