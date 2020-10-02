-
David Hearn putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, David Hearn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
David Hearn got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Hearn had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hearn to even for the round.
Hearn got a double bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
