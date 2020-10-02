D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 25th at 4 under; Kevin Chappell and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 9 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Stallings, and Jimmy Walker are tied for 3rd at 8 under; and Denny McCarthy, Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, Sergio Garcia, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Trahan had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Trahan hit his 120 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Trahan's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Trahan had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Trahan hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trahan to 4 under for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 3 under for the round.