-
-
D.A. Points shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, D.A. Points hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 109th at 1 over; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, and Sergio Garcia are tied for 4th at 8 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Points hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Points's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Points reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to even-par for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Points chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Points reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.