Corey Conners shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 8th at 7 under with Michael Gligic, Peter Malnati, and Sebastián Muñoz; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; and Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, Jimmy Walker, Kristoffer Ventura, Denny McCarthy, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.
At the 554-yard par-5 11th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Conners to even-par for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Conners chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
