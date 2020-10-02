-
-
Chris Stroud shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Chris Stroud hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Keegan Bradley, J.T. Poston, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 1st at 11 under; MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under; and Brandt Snedeker, Kristoffer Ventura, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 9 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Stroud suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stroud at 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stroud hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.