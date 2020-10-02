-
-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Kirk hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 14th at 6 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the par-4 12th, Kirk's 150 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kirk hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
Kirk tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to 2 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Kirk reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kirk at 3 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.