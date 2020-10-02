-
Chris Baker finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Baker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 86th at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Baker's tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Baker chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to even for the round.
