Chez Reavie shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chez Reavie hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 45th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
At the par-5 11th, Reavie chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Reavie's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Reavie chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
