Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 136th at 5 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the water, Hadley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hadley's 110 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.