Chase Seiffert hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Seiffert finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Chase Seiffert had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chase Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Seiffert's 97 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Seiffert had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Seiffert's 116 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.