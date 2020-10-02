  • Charley Hoffman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman makes a 44-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

