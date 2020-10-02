Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with J.T. Poston; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hoffman's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Hoffman hit his tee shot 330 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Hoffman had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 93 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Hoffman chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 9 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoffman at 3 under for the round.