In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Charl Schwartzel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 37th at 3 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Schwartzel's his second shot went 16 yards to the fringe and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Schwartzel's tee shot went 172 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.