Carlos Ortiz putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ortiz finished his round tied for 72nd at 1 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Chappell is in 2nd at 9 under; and Scott Stallings, Kristoffer Ventura, Jimmy Walker, Sebastián Muñoz, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 3rd at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Carlos Ortiz had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ortiz's his second shot went 39 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ortiz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ortiz to even for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ortiz's 185 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.
