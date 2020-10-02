-
Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
Highlights
Camilo Villegas makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Camilo Villegas makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 18th at 6 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 sixth, Villegas's 170 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Villegas hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.
Villegas got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Villegas to 3 under for the round.
