-
-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 12 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Tringale's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Tringale chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.