Cameron Percy shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2020
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Percy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Percy hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Percy hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Percy's 151 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Percy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.
Percy got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 2 under for the round.
