Cameron Davis shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Davis rolls in 39-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis sinks a 39-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Davis hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Kristoffer Ventura and MJ Daffue are tied for 1st at 10 under; Denny McCarthy is in 3rd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Jimmy Walker, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Davis hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Davis at 1 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th Davis hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Davis's 112 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even-par for the round.
Davis got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Davis had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
