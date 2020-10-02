In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Pan got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Pan's 126 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Pan to even for the round.

Pan missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Pan to 3 under for the round.