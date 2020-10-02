In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Byeong Hun An hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 129th at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 13 under; J.T. Poston and Charley Hoffman are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and MJ Daffue is in 4th at 10 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, An's tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

An's tee shot went 310 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th. This moved An to 2 over for the round.

An got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, An hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to 3 over for the round.