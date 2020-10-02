In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 under; MJ Daffue is in 1st at 10 under; Kristoffer Ventura and Denny McCarthy are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Kevin Chappell, Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Charley Hoffman, and Anirban Lahiri are tied for 4th at 8 under.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Burgoon's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Burgoon's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Burgoon had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Burgoon at 2 under for the round.